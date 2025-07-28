Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is bringing avocado aficionados’ dreams to life with a new interactive AR Lens on Snapchat called “AvoLotto Lens” for National Avocado Day. From July 28 at 6 a.m. PT to July 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Chipotle is conducting the “AvoLotto Sweepstakes,” which allows Snapchat users to scan real avocados using the “AvoLotto Lens” for a chance to win free guac for a year.*

Chipotle Rewards – Free Guac Offer

On National Avocado Day, July 31, all Chipotle Rewards members are winners and can enjoy a free side or topping of guac with promo code AVO2025 on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com when they purchase a regular-priced entrée.**

Introducing the “AvoLotto Sweepstakes”

In the lead up to National Avocado Day, Chipotle is challenging fans to search for avocados in their day-to-day lives for a chance to score free guac for a year.* The brand teamed up with Snapchat to create an exclusive new AR Lens that recognizes real avocados and rewards 1,000 fans each day during the promotion with an abundance of free guac rewards.*

“Each year for National Avocado Day, the holiday that has become synonymous with Chipotle, we find new and creative ways for fans to score our hand-mashed guac,” said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer. “We only use real ingredients in our restaurants, so when we worked with Snapchat to create ‘AvoLotto,’ we had to make sure that it only detects real fruit.”

Chipotle’s delicious guac is made with just six real ingredients: whole avocados, hand-chopped cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, citrus juice and kosher salt. Crew members arrive at 6 a.m. each morning to prepare Chipotle’s real food using classic culinary techniques.

How the Lens Works

Navigate to the Chipotle profile to find the “AvoLotto” Lens by visiting www.snapchat.com/@chipotlesnaps. Use the camera to scan a real avocado. Reveal your fate to see if free guac for a year* awaits in an on-screen message. From July 28 by 6:30 a.m. PT to July 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, up to 1,000 users per day will score free guac for a year* by scanning their avocados. To redeem, winning entrants need to enter the code that appears on Snapchat into their Chipotle Rewards account within five days of receipt.

Summer of Extras

From now through August 31, members who also opt in to “Summer of Extras” can earn extra points, exclusive badges and more for completing milestones each month.*** A dashboard even tracks members’ performance against other users in their state based on transactions, plus fun user insights such as Team Guac or Queso Blanco. To join in on the fun, guests can sign up for Chipotle Rewards and opt into the program here: chipotle.com/summer-of-extras.

*AvoLotto Sweepstakes Terms: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Game begins on or about July 28, 2025 at 6:00 a.m. PT and ends on July 30, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Entry periods: Day 1: 6:00 a.m. PT until earlier of all codes claimed or 11:59 p.m. PT; Days 2 & 3 12:01 a.m. PT until earlier of all codes claimed or 11:59 p.m. PT each day. Open only to legal U.S. residents of the 50 United States & D.C who are 18 years of age or older. “Free guac for a Year” awarded as 52 free guac codes. See www.chipotle.com/avolotto for complete details, including additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and odds. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

**Free Guac Offer Terms: Offer valid July 31, 2025 only, for free small side or entrée topping of guacamole with a regular-priced entrée purchase by a Chipotle Rewards member; redemption requires use at time of order of promo code AVO2025. Codes can be used one time only, for a single free item; redemption is subject to availability. Kids Meals do not qualify as an entrée. Valid only via Chipotle websites or mobile apps; not available on in-restaurant orders or orders via third-party delivery platforms. Valid at participating Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in the U.S. and Canada only during regular business hours. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.

*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 48 continental U.S., & DC, 13 years or older, who are Chipotle Rewards members. Enter between approx. 9:00 a.m. ET on 6/1/25 – approx. 11:59 p.m. ET 8/31/25. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry periods, free method of entry, entry limitations and prize descriptions, visit chipotle.com/summer-of-extras-terms. “Burritos For a Year” awarded as 52 free entrée codes, plus a $100 limited-edition gift card. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1100, Newport Beach, California, 92660.