Chipotle to Hide up to 50,000 BOGO Deals in TV Ads During NBA Finals

Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced it is returning to the Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series to hide up to 50,000 buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deals in its TV ads.

How It Works

Chipotle will hide a unique keyword in its TV ads that will unlock 10,000 BOGOs offers in the first four games of the series. Chipotle Rewards members will have to act fast and text the keyword to 888222 before all the BOGOs are claimed for a chance to win. To join Chipotle Rewards and earn access to free Chipotle throughout the year, fans can visit: www.chipotle.com/order/create-account.

Tip-Off Schedule

Game 1 - Thursday, June 2

10,000 BOGO offers

Game 2 - Sunday, June 5

10,000 BOGO offers

Game 3 – Wednesday, June 8

10,000 BOGO offers

Game 4 - Friday, June 10

10,000 BOGO offers

Game 5 and beyond (if necessary)

More chances to win

"As a go-to restaurant for some of the top basketball players in the world, we pride ourselves on providing real food for real athletes," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Chipotle has a history of showing up during the professional basketball championship and this year is no different as the opportunity for free Chipotle is available for those with a sharp eye and quick texting reflexes."

Basketball's Biggest Stage

Chipotle has leveraged the Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series as a high-profile opportunity to spotlight brand fandom over the last few years. In 2021, the brand hid thousands of free entrée codes in ads that aired during the series. In 2019, Chipotle premiered "freeting," a first-of-its-kind activation where every time an on-air announcer said the word "free" during the official coverage of the series, @chipotletweets live tweeted a unique code good for a chance to get a free burrito. Chipotle received various awards for the campaign, including Digiday's 'Best Use of Mobile' award, Adweek's Constellation award, and was also a finalist for the 2020 North American SABRE awards, Shorty Awards, and Webby Awards.

Free Queso Mondays

To continue supercharging its superfans throughout June, Chipotle will offer a free side or topping of Queso Blanco with an entrée purchase for all digital orders every Monday this month. To redeem, fans can use the code "QUESO22" at checkout on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com on June 6, June 13, June 20, and June 27. Chipotle will also unveil new menu hacks featuring Queso Blanco on TikTok throughout the month.

Chipotle Rewards membership required to earn free Chipotle or redeem the promotional BOGO.