Chipotle Introduces First Chicken Innovation in 29-Year History

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Thursday announced its all new Pollo Asado is available at restaurants in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. Pollo Asado is grilled fresh in Chipotle's kitchens using classic cooking techniques to build bright, craveable flavor. The protein is available at participating locations and via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and third-party delivery partners.

An Entirely New Chicken Experience

Chipotle's first chicken menu innovation in its 29-year history, Pollo Asado's elevated flavor profile offers a new take on your go-to order. Grilled fresh and prepared daily in small batches, Responsibly Raised chicken is tumbled in a spice blend before being seared on the plancha. Pollo Asado is then hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites and is brought to life with a bright marinade, fresh squeezed lime, and cilantro.

"Chicken is easily our most popular protein, with many of our most loyal Chipotle customers ordering it the majority of the time," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're thrilled to introduce fans to another flavor of chicken that brings a whole new dimension to any Chipotle order and will certainly be a crowd pleaser."

Stage-Gate Test Forecasts Winning Recipe

Leveraging its signature stage-gate process, Chipotle tested Pollo Asado in select restaurants in Sacramento and Cincinnati starting in November 2021 for a limited time. Chipotle utilizes its stage-gate process to test, listen, learn, and iterate on guest feedback before deciding on a national launch strategy for new menu innovations. Customer feedback and sales from the Pollo Asado test were on par with the test market results of Smoked Brisket, Chipotle's bestselling menu innovation in the company's recent history. Chipotle's classic chicken offering, Adobo Chicken, has long been the company's top-selling protein. Pollo Asado joins Adobo Chicken on the line for a limited time, offering guests a fresh way to enjoy their favorite protein at Chipotle.

$0 Delivery Fee Offer

To celebrate its latest menu addition, Chipotle is offering $0 delivery fees on all Pollo Asado orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from March 14 through March 20, 2022 in the U.S. In Canada, guests can enjoy the same offer from March 13 through March 20, 2022.

Pollo Asado will be available alongside all permanent menu items for in-restaurant, online, mobile, and delivery orders at locations in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time.