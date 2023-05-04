Chipotle Introduces 'We Score, You Score' Program

Chipotle, an official sponsor of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, announced a new “We Score, You Score” program that will give Haas fans the chance to win free burritos during this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

How It Works

If MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg or Kevin Magnussen score points during the Miami Grand Prix event, the Haas team will drop 10,000 free entrees from their Twitter account (@HaasF1Team). The first 10,000 fans who text the designated code shared from the Haas Twitter account to 888-222 will receive a free entrée.

Chipotle x Haas Sponsorship

Throughout the F1 season, the Chipotle logo will be featured on both the nose and side of the VF-23, race suits of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg and team apparel. The brand will activate digitally throughout the season, with a particular focus on amplification at the three races on home soil - the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on October 22 and inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, taking place in the evening of November 18.