Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is making minority investments in Plantible, a company harnessing the power of Lemna, an aquatic plant, to create what could prove to be the world’s most functional plant-based protein, and CH4 Global, a company aiming to impact climate change at scale via methane-reducing innovations. Introduced in 2022, Cultivate Next makes early-stage investments into strategically aligned companies that further Chipotle’s mission to Cultivate a Better World and help accelerate the company’s longer term growth plans to operate 7,000 restaurants in North America.

Plantible

Founded in 2018, Plantible has developed a vertically integrated manufacturing platform to produce Rubi Protein‚Ñ¢ from Lemna, more commonly known as duckweed. Rubi Protein‚Ñ¢ is a natural, plant-based protein that can mimic the quality, taste, and texture of popular animal-based proteins and can replace synthetic emulsifiers and binders. By leveraging Rubi’s functional and nutritional profile, Plantible aims to fulfill the food industry’s need for a cleaner, healthier, and allergen-friendly food system currently polluted by unhealthy and unsustainable ingredients. Its manufacturing technology harnesses the aquatic growth of Lemna and limits fresh water usage through recirculation and minimizes carbon emissions due to its highly efficient growing process.

“Plantible’s vertically integrated and traceable supply chain aligns with our commitment to ingredient transparency and Food with Integrity standards,” said Curt Garner, Chief Customer and Technology Officer at Chipotle. “Investing in a like-minded venture that strives to transform the global food supply could help the entire industry unlock new opportunities for plant-based menu offerings.”

CH4 Global

CH4 Global is on a mission to deliver gigaton-scale emissions reductions over the next decade using whole, dried Asparagopsis seaweed targeting livestock methane. The company’s flagship product, Methane Tamer‚Ñ¢, is a feed additive that leverages Asparagopsis, with a goal of reducing methane emissions in cattle by up to 90%.

Chipotle’s investment will help CH4 Global scale production of Methane Tamer to meet burgeoning global demand for natural solutions to mitigate methane emissions from the world’s 1.5 billion cattle.

In addition to slashing methane output, Asparagopsis may reduce the feed energy lost to methane production inside the rumen area of their stomachs. This means that cattle could get more energy and nutrition from the same amount of food, which would help them grow or produce milk more efficiently while reducing their environmental impact.

“As we all work toward the goal of minimizing global greenhouse gas emissions, it’s vital for us to invest in companies like CH4 Global that are engineering scalable solutions to reduce harmful global emissions,” said Christian Gammill, Cultivate Next Fund Manager. “Our investment in CH4 Global will help the team scale production of Methane Tamer‚Ñ¢ to meet its current outstripped demand.”

Chipotle’s Cultivate Next venture fund portfolio includes: BRASSICA, CH4 GLOBAL, GREENFIELD ROBOTICS, HYPHEN, LOCAL LINE, LUMACHAIN, MEATI FOODS, NITRICITY, PLANTIBLE, VEBU, and ZERO ACRE FARMS. Companies interested in collaborating with Chipotle through the Cultivate Next venture fund can apply by emailing CULTIVATENEXT@CHIPOTLE.COM.