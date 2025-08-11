Chipotle Mexican Grill announced the return of Chipotle IQ, the fan favorite trivia game that tests guests’ knowledge on everything from Chipotle’s real food to sourcing and sustainability efforts. Starting tomorrow, Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada can play Chipotle IQ for a chance to score a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) free entrée code, Queso Blanco, Adobo Ranch offer or additional Chipotle Rewards points.* This is the first year guests can play to win multiple food prizes.

“We saw a 20% year-over-year increase in participation from 2023 to last year, underscoring just how much our fans enjoy putting their knowledge of Chipotle to the test,” said Chris Brandt, President and Chief Brand Officer. “As we return for the sixth year, we’re leveling up the experience with our longest gameplay period in the promotion’s history and our biggest prize pool yet.”

What To Expect

Chipotle Rewards members can play Chipotle IQ from 9:01am ET to 8:59pm ET on the following dates:

• Tuesday, August 12 through Thursday, August 14

• Tuesday, August 19 through Thursday, August 21 The first 10,000 Chipotle IQ players to score a 5 out of 5 each hour will win free Chipotle. Each hour, there will be 6,000 BOGO entrée offers, 2,000 free Adobo Ranch offers and 2,000 free Queso Blanco offers.* Users who score a 4 out of 5 will earn 25 Chipotle Rewards points, while available. Plus, fans who get a perfect score but do not snag a food prize will receive the bonus points reward, while available. Up to 400,000 Chipotle Rewards points are available each day.* Players can win up to three prizes across both weeks of gameplay, including one BOGO offer, one side and 25 rewards points. Fans can expect to answer multiple-choice, true or false and short-answer questions. Chipotle IQ can be played once per day. Have what it takes? Test your knowledge by visiting ChipotleIQ.com and sign in with the email linked to your Chipotle Rewards account to begin.

Summer of Extras

From now through August 31, Chipotle Rewards members who also opt into “Summer of Extras” can earn extra points, exclusive badges and more for completing milestones each month. A dashboard offers insights like Team Guac or Team Queso and tracks members’ performance against other users in their state based on transactions. To join in on the fun, guests can sign up for Chipotle Rewards and opt into the program here: chipotle.com/summer-of-extras.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C and Canada who are 13 years of age or older (minors must have parental consent). Contest & Promotion Period: 08/12/25 at 9:01 am ET – 08/21/25 at 8:59 pm ET. To enter the Contest, visit https://www.chipotleiq.com and play the Chipotle IQ Trivia Game during an Competition; Limit one (1) BOGO Code prize, one (1) Queso Code or Adobo Ranch Code, and one (1) Chipotle Rewards Points Bonus per person and Chipotle Rewards account. See Official Rules at http://www.chipotleiq.com/rules for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV’s, and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.