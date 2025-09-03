Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that Carne Asada will return in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, September 4 for a limited time after continued fanfare from guests. Chipotle’s Carne Asada was Chipotle’s most-searched limited time offer on Google in 2024 and the second-most searched limited time offer among all national restaurant brands. The protein was originally introduced in 2019, and this launch marks the fourth time it returns to Chipotle’s menu.

Carne Asada Is Back On The Grill

Carne Asada has proven itself as a standout at Chipotle, known for its bold flavor, real ingredients and loyal following. It is marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a signature spice blend including cumin, coriander, garlic and oregano and sliced into perfect tender, juicy bites. The protein is finished with fresh-squeezed lime and hand-chopped cilantro for a deeply rich, satisfying flavor. Carne Asada has 29 grams of protein per serving and is Whole30®, Keto and Paleo friendly.

Chipotle’s Vice President of Culinary, Nevielle Panthaky, recommends trying a Carne Asada Burrito with white rice, black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa and cheese.

“The roasted chili-corn salsa adds a beautiful pop of sweetness, while the tomato salsa brings a burst of freshness that pairs perfectly with the savory and tangy notes of our juicy, tender Carne Asada,” said Panthaky. “It simply can’t be beat.”

“Our Carne Asada is an elevated, chef-driven recipe that attracts new guests, reignites our Chipotle Rewards members and excites our restaurant teams,” said Chris Brandt, President and Chief Brand Officer. “The protein’s rich flavor profile is the perfect pairing for any gameday whether you’re watching marquee matchups from home or tailgating at the stadium.”

Introducing Chipotle’s First College Football Jersey BOGO

In honor of football season kicking off, Chipotle is introducing its first “Wear Your College Football Jersey” promotion that will offer a BOGO deal on entrées to in-restaurant guests who wear a college football jersey on Monday, September 15 after 5 p.m. local time. While the promotion applies to all Chipotle proteins, it is a great opportunity for guests to try the fan-favorite Carne Asada. The promotion is valid at all Chipotle restaurants in the U.S.

Chipotle Offers NIL Deals To Athletes Via EA SPORTS College Football 26 Game Integration

Athletic performance starts with real food – both on the field and on the virtual gridiron. As a brand that prides itself on providing Real Food for Real Athletes, Chipotle teamed up with EA SPORTS College Football 26, the latest installment of the legendary football video game, to give virtual athletes an opportunity to sign an NIL deal to promote Carne Asada in the game’s “Road to Glory” mode. In return, players will receive in-game skill points alongside boosts to key stats like Leadership, Coach Happiness and Social Following.

$0 Delivery Fee Offer

To celebrate the return of Carne Asada, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee offer on all Carne Asada orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca from Monday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 30.