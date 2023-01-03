Chipotle Kicks Off 2023 with New Lifestyle Bowls

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is kicking off 2023 with a new lineup of Lifestyle Bowls that cater to contemporary wellness habits. The brand is also launching a wellness-inspired AR Lens on Snapchat to encourage fans to maintain healthy habits, plus it will reward 100,000 fans who participate with free guac.

Live Your Best Lifestyle

The recent definition of health has shifted away from diet culture, with Millennial and Gen Z consumers following individualized, holistic interpretations of wellness. According to a recent trend report, 76% of 13 to 39-year-olds agree wellness can be anything that makes you feel good, and 90% of young people believe wellness looks different for everyone.

Chipotle is meeting guests where they are in their daily routines with a new lineup of Lifestyle Bowls designed to make healthy habits convenient and delicious.

"We created seven new Lifestyle Bowls that embrace Gen Z and Millennials' modern interpretation of wellbeing," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, Chipotle. "We're making new year's resolutions fun by gamifying the experience and offering balanced meals made with real ingredients that you feel good eating."

The 2023 Lifestyle Bowl Lineup:

Balanced Macros Bowl: Light White Rice, Black Beans, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac, Extra Romaine Lettuce (61g carbs, 45g protein, 33g fat)

Veggie Full Bowl: White Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac

Wholesome Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac

Grain Freedom Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Sour Cream, Cheese

High Protein Bowl: White Rice, Black Beans, Double Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Cheese, Romaine Lettuce

Plant-Powered Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Sofritas, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac

Go Half Veggie Bowl: 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Sofritas, Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream

Lifestyle Bowls are digital exclusive menu items available in the U.S. and Canada.

Chipotle Fans Aren't Quitters

Chipotle is helping fans sustain healthy habits in 2023 with a wellness-oriented augmented reality experience. In partnership with Snapchat, the Company created an engaging, rewarding augmented reality lens that encourages fans to move their body and calm their mind with Chipotle-inspired exercises and meditation prompts.

The AR Lens will launch on Friday, January 13, also known as Quitter's Day, the day people are most likely to forfeit new year's resolutions. One hundred thousand fans in the U.S. who complete the Snapchat challenges will earn a promo code for a free small side or topping of guac. The activation marks the first time a restaurant brand will promote physical activity and wellness through an AR Lens on Snapchat.

Chipotle's guac is made with just six real, fresh ingredients - Hass avocados, hand-chopped cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, citrus juice, and kosher salt - and is a delicious, nourishing source of healthy fat.