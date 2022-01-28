Chipotle to Launch New Ad Campaign Directed by 'Chef's Table' Creator

During live coverage of the pro football Championship Games on January 30, Chipotle will premiere its latest national TV ad campaign “Knowing Tastes Better,” directed by David Gelb, creator of the popular Netflix series Chef’s Table.

Chipotle’s new commercials highlight the brand’s real ingredients, fresh cooking, and commitment to responsible sourcing. In the ads, viewers get a closer look at the preparation and real culinary techniques used in Chipotle kitchens every day, whether it’s hand-mashing avocados for fresh guac or cooking Responsibly-Raised chicken on the grill in small batches. The campaign recognizes Chipotle employees’ hard work serving real ingredients to guests.

Over the last two years, Chipotle spent more than $400 million in food premiums to purchase ingredients that are responsibly sourced and humanely raised. In addition, Chipotle is proud to have been the first brand to make commitments in support of local farmers – a legacy that has continued with a category-leading, public announcement of more than 35 million pounds of locally grown produce purchased in 2021.

The new spot that heroes Chipotle’s Responsibly-Raised chicken stars Carlos Manriquez, a real employee at a Chipotle restaurant in Sante Fe Springs, California.