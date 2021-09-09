Chipotle Launches Creator Class Program to 'Supercharge' Creativity among Social Media Influencers

Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced the launch of the Chipotle Creator Class, a program that supercharges some of the brand's most influential creators through exclusive perks and partnerships to help shape the future of Chipotle. The inaugural Chipotle Creator Class will feature 14 founding members including the likes of Newton Nguyen, Zachary Fairhurst, Nina Marie Daniele, Kate Nnorkeliunas, Moneysigneric, Salah Brooks, and Zahra. Plus, one Chipotle superfan will have the opportunity to join the class as its 15th member by making a creative Chipotle-themed TikTok video using #chipotlecreator and #entry from September 9 to September 13.

The top three video #chipotlecreator entries will be chosen by Chipotle and selected members of the Chipotle Creator Class will cast their vote to determine the final member. The creator with the highest score from the Creator Class will win the 15th slot in the Chipotle Creator Class, plus extra perks.

A New Era of Partnership

The Chipotle Creator Class program seeks to redefine the traditionally transactional relationship between creators and brands by taking a true creator-first approach that promotes collaboration and career growth.

Chipotle will host up to three (3) virtual brainstorming sessions per year where Chipotle Creator Class participants can share concepts, ideas, and strategies to help build the future of the brand and the creator economy. Participants will be compensated for each session attended.

"The Chipotle Creator Class is an entirely new approach to influencer relationships that focuses on rewarding, thanking, and empowering our biggest fans," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We are committed to providing exclusive opportunities to our most influential superfans who have done so much to help grow our brand."

The Chipotle Creator Class may also offer members: