Chipotle Mexican Grill announced a new promotion called “Free Throws, Free Codes” ahead of the 2024 men’s professional basketball championship series.

How It Works

When a player makes all their free throws at the line during games of the 2024 men’s professional basketball championship series, Chipotle will drop a text-to-claim code* via a tweet from @ChipotleTweets on X.

Examples:

A player is fouled on a two-point shot and makes both free throws

A player is fouled on a three-point shot and makes all three free throws

A player is fouled after a made basket, either a two-point shot or three-point shot, and converts their one free throw on the “and 1” opportunity

A player makes the one free throw after a technical foul is assessed to their opponent

A player makes both free throws after a flagrant foul is assessed to their opponent

The first 500 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a code for a free entrée from Chipotle*. The brand will give away up to 17,500 free entrees per game. Ordinary text and data rates will apply.

“This season, players have intentionally missed free throws to score freebies for their fans,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “Hitting free throws on basketball’s biggest stage deserves to be celebrated, so we are flipping the script by offering free food for perfect trips to the line during the final series of the season.”

Real Food for Real Basketball Fans

Chipotle established its Real Food for Real Athletes platform to help athletes across all levels perform their best with proper nutrition through real ingredients. For years, Chipotle has provided Real Food for Real Fans during basketball’s highest level of competition in June. The brand aims to bring together fans from opposing teams with the universal appeal of free Chipotle. “Free Throws, Free Codes,” builds on the brand’s successful “Freepointer” campaign last year that dropped free entrée codes for made three-pointers.

This promotion is not affiliated with or authorized, endorsed, or sponsored by the National Basketball Association, any of its affiliates or any NBA team or personnel, or X. The use of any trade name or trademark of the National Basketball Association or X is for identification and reference purposes only and does not imply any association.