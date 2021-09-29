Chipotle Launches Nutrition Preferences Filter on App and Website

Chipotle announced it has introduced a new Nutrition Preferences Filter on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. For the first time, guests can control their digital menu experience based on their health goals and needs through easy filtering preferences that can be saved for future ordering ease. The new digital innovation is not only a seamless tech solution for guests’ inquiries about what Chipotle ingredients are compliant with certain diets, but it also serves as an educational resource that underscores the brand’s commitment to ingredient transparency.

The Nutrition Preferences Filter is Chipotle’s next evolution in delivering a completely customizable ordering experience for guests that accounts for important diet and lifestyle considerations. In 2019, Chipotle launched Lifestyle Bowls, first-to-category, diet-driven menu offerings that help fans who are committed to living healthier lifestyles by making it easy to order delicious bowls that only contain the real ingredients permitted by certain diet regimens like Keto, Paleo, and Whole30®, among others. Since their initial launch, Chipotle’s Lifestyle Bowls have continued to grow in popularity as sales of the menu items have increased 484% over the past two years.

“Our real ingredients and the versatility of our menu have always catered to guests who prioritize health and wellness,” says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “Now, with a few easy taps, fans can make more informed decisions on the ingredients they feature in their custom Chipotle orders and can easily find delicious options to fit any lifestyle.”

How the Filter Works

Select a menu item from the main screen

Tap “Nutrition” in the top right corner to show the “Nutrition Preferences” menu

The menu will show options for:

Plant Based

Vegetarian

Vegan

Lifestyle

Paleo

Keto

Whole30

I’m Avoiding

Gluten

Dairy

Soy

Sulphites

Guests can tap the color-coordinated buttons to select dietary and lifestyle preferences and hit “Apply.” Nutrition icons that indicate ingredients that align with pre-selected diets and lifestyle options will appear on the Chipotle menu when selecting ingredients.