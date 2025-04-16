To celebrate the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced today a “Wear Your Hockey Jersey” program that will offer a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal on entrees to in-restaurant diners who wear a hockey jersey on Monday, April 21 after 3:00pm local time. The promotion is valid at all participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

“Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer, back for the fifth consecutive year, has become a yearly tradition to kick off the Stanley Cup Playoffs and celebrate hockey fans in the U.S. and Canada,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle.

Chipotle and the NHL announced today an extension of their multiyear North American partnership, maintaining Chipotle’s title as the official Mexican-themed quick service and fast-casual restaurant of the NHL. The Chipotle logo will be featured on the ice for every game during the Stanley Cup® Playoffs throughout the partnership.

As part of the extension, Chipotle will be an official partner of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) for the first time, enabling the brand to work with more NHL Players on future brand campaigns and content series. Chipotle became an official NHL partner in 2021.

“Extending our partnership with the NHL and adding the NHLPA will help us grow alongside this dynamic league,” said Brandt. “‘Chipper,’ as the hockey community likes to call Chipotle, is the premier restaurant destination for players and fans who are craving real food.”

“We are excited to celebrate the success of our relationship with Chipotle and continue to engage our passionate fans and Chipotle consumers,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Group Vice President, Business Development. “Our extension will see a continued emphasis on collaboration with Chipotle to deliver unique and compelling fan promotions, creating new ways for our fans to interact with our great game.”

“We are thrilled to officially join Chipotle in this multiyear partnership with the NHL to activate and highlight players in Chipotle campaigns,” said Devin Smith, NHLPA Senior Director, Sponsorship and Player Marketing. “We’re looking forward to continuing to bring more players to the forefront as part of Chipotle marketing and advertising and working together with both the NHL and Chipotle to evolve and grow this partnership.”

The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer. Valid only on April 21, 2025, after 3:00pm local time. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. and Canada Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids’ meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. The NHL is not a sponsor of this offer.