Chipotle Mexican Grill to Give Teachers Over $1M in Free Food

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it will recognize all teachers at 2,000 schools in the U.S. with more than $1 million in free Chipotle.

To honor teachers heading into a new school year, Chipotle fans can nominate their favorite K-12 educators to give their schools a chance to receive free Chipotle entrées for all teachers at their school. Through August 12, fans can tag a teacher and leave a comment about their impact in the following posts on Chipotle's Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter channels:

Starting the week of August 15, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 teachers in the comments to give free Chipotle entrées to all teachers at their school, the equivalent to more than $1 million total in free Chipotle.

Chipotle's giveback aims to rally students and entire communities around their indispensable teachers.

"Teachers Cultivate a Better World by shaping the next generation," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "As a longtime supporter of education, we are encouraging our fans to join us in recognizing teachers and their impact on America's youth."

Chipotle will also leverage its Round-Up for Real Change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to support Kids In Need Foundation (WWW.KINF.ORG), a national non-profit organization that partners with teachers and students in underserved schools to provide the resources needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn. Through August 31, Chipotle invites guests to join its mission to Cultivate a Better World by rounding up their bill to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com to donate to Kids In Need Foundation Supply A Teacher Program. Each teacher from participating schools will receive supplies to fuel a semester of active learning, including notebooks, folders, pencil packs and pouches, sharpeners, rulers, erasers, highlighters, sticky note pads, and pens. In the U.S., more than 94% of public-school teachers pay for school supplies out of their own pocket, and on average, they spend nearly $500 for their respective classes.

Chipotle's Round Up for Kids In Need Foundation has raised more than $2 million to date for thousands of under-resourced teachers and students across the country.