Chipotle to Offer Free Guac on National Avocado Day

Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced it is celebrating National Avocado Day on July 31 with a digital-only promo code, AVO2021, that will be available to all guests in the U.S. and Canada.
AVO2021
To redeem free guac on the most extra day of the year, guests in the U.S. and Canada can simply use code AVO2021 at digital checkout with an entrée purchase via the Chipotle app or Chipotle websites on July 31. The free guac offer can be used to score a free topping or side of guac and is limited to one (1) free topping or side of guac per transaction. Guests can not use the promo code in-restaurant.
To make things even more extra for fans, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on the Chipotle app and Chipotle websites through August 1 in the U.S. and Canada.
"National Avocado Day, our most popular 'Chipotday,' has long given our fans something extra to celebrate on July 31," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to continue the tradition this year by offering fresh, hand-mashed guac for free via our digital channels only with the promo code AVO2021."
Extra Facts
- In restaurants across the U.S., Canada, and Europe this year, Chipotle is expected to use approximately 4.5 million cases of avocados, equivalent to more than 100 million pounds of fruit, for its famous guac.
- Chipotle's guac features six simple ingredients: avocados, citrus juice, cilantro, red onion, jalapenos, and salt.
- Grammy-winning musician and farmer Jason Mraz is a longstanding avocado supplier for Chipotle restaurants.
- Chipotle upcycles leftover avocado pits from select restaurants to create its avo dyed goods line, available on Chipotle Goods (chipotlegoods.com). An ink is created when the pits are simmered in water, creating a sustainable, plant-based dye varying in color that ultimately results in customized apparel and accessories for the brand.