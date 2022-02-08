Chipotle to Offer Free Queso for Limited Time

Chipotle is gearing up for the game of the year with free Queso Blanco for a limited time.

From February 9 through February 13, Chipotle fans can use the promo code QBLANCO at checkout on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to get a free small side or topping of Queso Blanco with the purchase of a full-priced entrée. This means that fans can score a free Queso Blanco every day from February 9 through February 13. The promotion marks Chipotle’s longest-running free Queso Blanco offer in the brand’s history.

Chipotle’s Queso Blanco recipe uses 13 real ingredients, including aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar, and serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers, and is made with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.