Chipotle to Offer Garlic Guajillo Steak in the Metaverse for Limited Time

Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced its new Garlic Guajillo Steak will be available at Chipotle restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, and virtually in the metaverse, for a limited time. The brand's latest menu innovation introduces an entirely new flavor profile to Chipotle's menu featuring tender cuts of steak seasoned with the bold flavors of garlic and guajillo peppers. Earlier today, Chipotle became the first restaurant brand to officially unveil a new menu item in the metaverse by debuting Garlic Guajillo Steak through the Chipotle Grill Simulator experience on Roblox.

The Chipotle Grill Simulator can be accessed at: www.roblox.com/chipotle.

The Menu Innovation

Garlic Guajillo Steak features the exciting and dynamic combination of garlic and guajillo peppers, brought to life with real ingredients and classic cooking techniques. Finished with fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro, Garlic Guajillo Steak is a whole new dimension of steak to enhance guests' go-to Chipotle order.

"We're listening to our guests' requests for intriguing new flavors," says Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary. "Garlic Guajillo Steak pairs the familiar craveability of garlic with the allure of guajillo into an awesome protein with a slight kick."

The Rollout

Chipotle premiered its new menu innovation on Roblox today at 7am PT with Chipotle Grill Simulator, an immersive Garlic Guajillo Steak Grill experience. Chipotle is rewarding its community on Roblox with early access to learn and taste Garlic Guajillo Steak virtually to enhance their tasting experience in real life.

In addition to the Roblox community, the 30 million Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada have exclusive digital access to Garlic Guajillo Steak today via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca.

Starting September 14, Garlic Guajillo Steak will be available alongside all permanent menu items for in-restaurant, online, mobile and delivery orders in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time.

Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee offer on all Garlic Guajillo Steak orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com1 and Chipotle.ca from September 17 through 25.

Culinary Innovation In The Metaverse

To highlight the culinary innovation behind Garlic Guajillo Steak, the brand created the Chipotle Grill Simulator on Roblox. In Chipotle's virtual restaurant on Roblox, Head Chef Nevielle Panthaky invites users into the kitchen to learn the authentic cooking techniques and unique framework of ingredients required to make Garlic Guajillo Steak. Users grill Garlic Guajillo Steak following Chipotle's exact culinary process and then virtually taste Garlic Guajillo Steak's robust flavors. The fun, in-depth introduction to Garlic Guajillo Steak in the metaverse is designed to enhance guests' tasting experience in real life.

Chipotle is also giving users who successfully cook and taste Garlic Guajillo Steak a chance to try the new menu innovation in real life. On September 13 and 14, Chipotle will drop 25,000 free entrée codes at 7am PT and 3pm PT for a total of 100,000 codes. The free entrée codes can only be accessed by Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca.

"By launching Garlic Guajillo Steak in the metaverse, we are able to share our culinary traditions and real food proposition with Gen Z," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "For the first time, fans can discover our latest menu innovation from our head chef with an immersive experience that blends the best of Chipotle's digital and physical worlds."

Users who complete the experience can earn virtual Burrito Bucks and unlock new exclusive virtual items inspired by Garlic Guajillo Steak, including Chipotle's iconic Chef Coat, the Nom Nom Aura, and a Gwaa-hee-oh Tee.

How It Works: Chipotle Grill Simulator