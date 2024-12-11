Chipotle is gearing up for the holidays and gifting guests with a free Queso Blanco digital offer for this weekend only. From Friday, December 13 through Sunday, December 15, fans can use the promo code QUESO24 at digital checkout in the Chipotle app or website to get a free side or topping of Queso Blanco with the purchase of an entrée.

Chipotle’s Queso Blanco recipe uses 13 real ingredients, including aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar cheese, serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers, and is made with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

Last Minute Shoppers

Chipotle is also offering new virtual holiday-themed eGift cards, the perfect last-minute gift for the foodies on your list. Starting on Wednesday, December 18, the first 15,000 guests** who purchase $50 or more in holiday-themed eGift cards online will receive a $10 bonus card while supplies last. Fans can learn more and purchase Chipotle holiday eGift cards at Chipotle.com/gift-cards.