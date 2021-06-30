Chipotle Offering 'Friends BOGO' on July 6 in Honor of Vaccinations Month

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it will offer buy-one, get-one free entrees in-restaurant on Tuesday, July 6 from 3 p.m. to close at participating U.S. locations. Since friends give friends free Chipotle, fans simply need to say "Friends BOGO" at the cashier to redeem one free entrée with the purchase of another entrée. The offer will support the White House's ongoing initiative to get more Americans vaccinated this summer.

"As a proud participant in the National Month of Action for Vaccinations, we are encouraging our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a craveable reward for getting vaccinated," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.

In advance of Independence Day, Chipotle is supporting Folds of Honor through its round up for real change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Guests can round up their change to the next highest dollar amount starting July 1 through July 14 to support Folds of Honor, which funds $5,000 college scholarships to families of America's fallen and disabled service-members. Folds of Honor has awarded 29,000 total scholarships in all 50 states since its founding in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, an Iraq War Veteran. The program's scholarships primarily go to high school seniors across the country.

"Friends BOGO" valid July 6, 2021 only, from 3 PM local time to close at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States, for a single free entrée with purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value. Additional cost for guacamole, queso blanco, extra protein or other premium add-ons. Limit two free items per customer and transaction; each free item requires a purchase. In-restaurant orders only; not valid for online or mobile app orders. Must request redemption by saying "Friends BOGO." Not to be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply, void where prohibited.