Chipotle Relaunches 'Guac Mode,' Will Give Away $100K through Twitter

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is relaunching Guac Mode, an exclusive benefit for Chipotle Rewards members that unlocks access to surprise free guac rewards throughout the year, to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the Chipotle Rewards loyalty program. Today through March 31, newcomers and existing Chipotle Rewards members who are not Guac Mode verified can join Guac Mode by visiting chipotle.com/guacmodeverified. When Guac Mode is activated by Chipotle, Chipotle Rewards members will see an extra reward in the My Rewards section of their account.

Any Chipotle fan who isn't Guac Mode verified is missing out on free guac, which is the equivalent of leaving free money on the table. To remind guests of this, Chipotle is teaming up with Cash App to launch the $GuacMode Giveaway with $100,000 in cash drops on Twitter. From today through March 31, Chipotle will issue a series of tweets that encourage fans to sign up for Guac Mode, follow @ChipotleTweets and @CashApp, and drop their $cashtag along with #ChipotleGuacMode as a response to the tweet for a chance to win extra cash.

Fans can create a Cash App account for free by downloading Cash App on their mobile device through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

"Since Guac Mode launched two years ago, we've given out more than seven million orders of free guac to fans enrolled in the program," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "With surprise guac rewards and extra cash drops on the line, Guac Mode is a can't miss opportunity for all Chipotle fans."

In addition to Guac Mode, Chipotle's more than 27 million Rewards members can earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app. Through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange, members can choose to exchange Rewards points for more than fifteen different reward options, including free guac, double protein, beverages, and Chipotle Goods. Members can also redeem their points for cash donations to support a variety of Chipotle's non-profit partners like The Farmlink Project, National Young Farmers Coalition, and the National Urban League. The program also features Extras, personalized challenges that allow members to earn extra points and collect achievement badges.