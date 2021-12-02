Chipotle Rolls Out Cilantro Soap

Chipotle Mexican Grill today brought a popular meme to life by launching Cilantro Soap, exclusively available for purchase on chipotlegoods.com while supplies last.

Roughly 4 to 14% of the population is genetically wired to experience a soapy flavor when they eat cilantro. With several Chipotle menu items featuring cilantro, the fresh green herb has been one of the most debated ingredients among fans on social media. Over the years, Chipotle has addressed fans' love and disdain for cilantro in popular social media posts. The brand posted a mock Cilantro Soap package on Instagram in August 2021 which inspired the launch of the real soap to delight super fans and amplify the conversation.

"Our Cilantro Soap plays into a larger trend of turning digital moments into real life experiences," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Every Chipotle fan, regardless of which side of the great cilantro debate they're on, can appreciate this fan-inspired gift."

Cilantro Lover Badge

From December 2 through December 8, select Chipotle Rewards members can collect an exclusive Cilantro Lover badge by ordering at least one menu item made with the fresh green herb. The new badge is part of Extras, an exclusive feature for Chipotle Rewards members that unlocks access to extra points and helps them get free Chipotle faster.

Chipotle Goods Holiday Drop

Along with Cilantro Soap, Chipotle has launched new Chipotle Goods products, including new Iron colorways in its natural Chipotle Goods Avocado Dye Line, an open-looped collection of Chipotle-branded apparel that is dyed with upcycled avocado pits from Chipotle restaurants. Iron is mixed with Chipotle's avocado dye to create a rich grey/purple hue that brings an entirely new look to the line. Since each garment is individually dyed, no designs in the Avocado Dye Line are the same.

Avocado Dye – Iron Solid

Avocado Dye – Iron Crumple

Dad Hats

All Season Beanies

All profits from the Chipotle Goods collection go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable.

Chipotle, known for its famous six-ingredient guac recipe, is left with more than 300 million avocado pits per year in its restaurants. To create the dye used for the Avocado Dye Line, avocado pits from Chipotle restaurants are simmered in water which creates a sustainable, plant-based dye varying in color. Each one-of-a-kind piece from the collection requires five avocado pits, equivalent to five orders of guac, depending upon the season and size of the fruit. Chipotle is continuing to add more restaurants to its avocado upcycling program to evolve its ongoing waste diversion efforts. In April 2021, the company announced it has achieved a 51% waste diversion rate, reaching a key goal outlined in its 2018 Sustainability Report.