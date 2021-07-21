Chipotle to Sell Gold Foil-Wrapped Burritos to Celebrates U.S. Olympic Athletes

Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced it will be serving gold foil-wrapped burritos for a limited time at participating locations in-restaurant and through digital orders starting July 23. The limited-edition gold foil will celebrate American athletes competing in Tokyo and rally fans to cheer on first place finishes over the next three weeks.

This is the first time Chipotle has introduced gold foil nationwide since it celebrated its 18th anniversary and debuted gold foil-wrapped burritos in 2011.

"We pride ourselves on being a go-to restaurant for many of the country's top competitors," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our gold foil is symbolic of our support of American athletics and commitment to providing Real Food for Real Athletes."

$0 Delivery Fee

In addition, Chipotle is making it easier for fans to get the real food they love while watching the country's best athletes compete by offering a $0 delivery fee on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from July 23 through August 1.

Team Chipotle

Last month, Chipotle celebrated American athletes with new digital menu items exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com as well as new episodes of its popular "Unwrapped" video series. The brand is focused on helping athletes perform their best by providing proper nutrition through real food and real ingredients.