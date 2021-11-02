Chipotle Starts Testing Pollo Asado

Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced it is testing Pollo Asado, the first menu innovation with chicken in its 28-year history, at 95 restaurants across Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacramento, Calif. A new flavor of chicken to hit the grill, Pollo Asado features the unique taste of garlic, fresh lime, guajillo peppers and hand-chopped cilantro.

"Chicken has long been the top protein choice among Chipotle guests," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "With the celebrated Adobo chicken recipe already on our menu, we decided it was time to add another option and our new flavorful Pollo Asado chicken is another perfect complement to our real ingredients."

Pollo Asado's Flavor Builds with Every Layer

Grilled fresh daily in small batches, Chipotle's latest protein is prepared with real ingredients and classic cooking techniques. Our Responsibly Raised chicken is seasoned with a dry rub of cumin, guajillo peppers, and coriander. It's cooked fresh to sear in the flavors on the grill, hand-cut and finished with garlic, chili peppers, fresh squeezed lime and chopped cilantro.

$0 Delivery Fee

To celebrate the Pollo Asado test, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Pollo Asado orders via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from November 8 through November 14.

Pollo Asado will be available alongside all permanent menu items in-restaurant, online, mobile, and delivery orders at participating locations in Cincinnati and Sacramento for a limited time.