Chipotle Teams with Creator Karl Jacobs to Promote Pollo Asado

To celebrate the launch of Pollo Asado, Chipotle is teaming up with superfan and star content creator Karl Jacobs to help build excitement around the brand’s first new chicken menu innovation in its 29-year history.

Introducing the Karl Jacobs Burrito

Inspired by Karl’s go-to order, the new Karl Jacobs Burrito features Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Chipotle’s new Pollo Asado, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, Queso Blanco, and Guac. The new menu item is exclusively available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time.

Karl Jacobs Behind the Line

Chipotle also tapped Karl to star in a new ad spot that was filmed at his local Chipotle restaurant. In a video that uniquely mirrors his content on YouTube, Karl links up with a real Chipotle crew member to prepare the ingredients in the Karl Jacobs Burrito and build his new menu item.

Featured Stream

In early April, Karl will link up with fellow Chipotle superfans and top gaming creators to host a Chipotle-partnered stream on his Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/karljacobs) where he will give away 10,000+ codes for free Pollo Asado entrees to viewers. During the stream, Karl and friends will battle in a friendly competition on custom Minecraft maps created to highlight the fresh ingredients in his new Chipotle Pollo Asado burrito.