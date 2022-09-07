Chipotle Teams with Dallas Cowboys Icons on New Menu Items

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is teaming up with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, and Drew Pearson to launch a national television commercial and new menu items celebrating the debut of "The 88 Club." The production for the commercial marked the first time all the players met in-person.

For the upcoming football season, Chipotle superfan and current #88 CeeDee Lamb will take on a number one receiver role. Chipotle assembled top pass catchers who played in #88 to give the young star advice and collectively bond over what it means to don this iconic number.

Chipotle's "88 Club" TV ad will premiere during the Week 1 Sunday night football game between Dallas and Tampa Bay.

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, and Drew Pearson will have their go-to orders featured on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time starting today. Chipotle's Real Food for Real Athletes platform focuses on helping athletes across all levels perform their best by providing proper nutrition through real food and real ingredients.

CeeDee Lamb Bowl

White rice, half chicken, half steak, fresh tomato salsa, extra cheese, and Queso Blanco

Michael Irvin Bowl

Brown rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, cheese, lettuce, Queso Blanco on the side, and guac on the side

Dez Bryant Bowl

White rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, and cheese

Drew Pearson Tacos

Three soft flour tortillas with steak, romaine lettuce, and cheese

"From youth to the pros, Chipotle is the training table for athletes," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "The '88 Club' was a special opportunity to bring legendary receivers together for the first time and shows athletes' real love for Chipotle."