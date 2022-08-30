Chipotle Testing Chicken Al Pastor at Nearly 100 Locations

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday announced it is testing Chicken Al Pastor at 94 restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis. Available now for a limited time, Chicken Al Pastor features the bold yet balanced flavor of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro and fresh lime juice.

Chipotle kitchens are heating up with the brand's latest fiery chicken menu innovation. Following the success of Pollo Asado, Chipotle is testing a new premium chicken option that adds an exciting level of spice to guests' go-to orders. Prepared in small batches throughout the day, Chicken Al Pastor is made with Responsibly Raised, freshly grilled chicken seasoned with a powerful marinade of Chipotle's signature adobo, seared morita peppers, and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple. Chicken Al Pastor is then hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites and finished with a touch of fresh lime and freshly chopped cilantro.

Chipotle is testing Chicken Al Pastor at select restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis. The brand's fiery chicken menu innovation features the bold yet balanced flavor of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro and fresh lime juice.

"We created Chicken Al Pastor to fuel our fans who have been craving spicy chicken from Chipotle," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "The new menu item artfully pairs fire with flavor in a uniquely Chipotle way."

To celebrate its latest menu innovation, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken Al Pastor orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from September 6 through September 11.

Chicken Al Pastor is available alongside all permanent menu items for in-restaurant, online, mobile, and delivery orders at select locations in Denver and Indianapolis for a limited time.