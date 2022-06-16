Chipotle Testing Mexican Cauliflower Rice in 60 Locations

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Thursday announced it is piloting Mexican Cauliflower Rice at 60 restaurants in Arizona, Southern California, and Wisconsin for a limited time. The company's latest plant-based menu innovation is crafted with freshly grilled, riced cauliflower seasoned with the savory spices of Mexican rice.

Prepared in-restaurant daily, fresh cauliflower rice is grilled in small batches on the plancha. The cauliflower rice is then seasoned with a signature blend of spices including garlic, cumin, salt and paprika to give it the rich flavor and vibrant hue of Mexican rice.

"After the success of our Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice last year, we are eager to test a second plant-powered start for any go to order," says Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary. "Our guests crave real, plant-based options so we developed a new flavor packed recipe that aligns with our Food with Integrity standards."

In January 2021, Chipotle featured Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice across all U.S. and Canadian restaurants, resulting in an incremental sales lift while also attracting new guests. Chipotle estimates that one in five Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice orders in January 2021 was from guests trying Chipotle for the first time.

Designed to make healthy eating easy and accessible, Mexican Cauliflower Rice was created with all lifestyles in mind. The new menu innovation is Keto, Vegan, Vegetarian, Paleo, and made with grain-free ingredients. Mexican Cauliflower Rice can be added to any entrée or enjoyed as a side for an additional cost.

Mexican Cauliflower Rice is available now for a limited time at 60 restaurants in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Southern California. Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee offer on orders of $10 or more that include Mexican Cauliflower Rice through June 21.