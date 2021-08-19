    Chipotle Testing Plant-Based Chorizo in Select Markets

    Industry News | August 19, 2021
    Chipotle Plant-Based Chorizo.
    Chipotle
    Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee on all Plant-Based Chorizo orders via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from August 19 through August 29.

    Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Thursday its latest menu innovation, Plant-Based Chorizo, is in test in Denver and Indianapolis. Plant-Based Chorizo is the brand's first new plant-based protein option since the debut of Sofritas in 2014.

    Over the past year, Chipotle's culinary team has worked relentlessly to develop a Plant-Based Chorizo recipe that aligns with the brand's industry-leading Food with Integrity standards and delivers a craveable plant-based protein using only real ingredients. 

    Chipotle's breakthrough new Plant-Based Chorizo has the deep rich flavor of Chorizo and is made with ingredients grown on a farm, not in a lab. Ancho Chili and Chipotle peppers, ripe tomato paste, crushed garlic, Spanish smoked paprika, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil combine with natural protein sourced from freshly grown peas to deliver a product that guests will love, whether they're committed to meatless lifestyles or just looking to add more plant-based options to their diet. Chipotle's Plant-Based Chorizo is certified vegan, made with ingredients that you can pronounce and never frozen. This delicious plant-based option, packed with 20 grams of protein per serving, is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives and is made without grains, gluten, or soy.

    "Plant-based lifestyles have continued to accelerate in popularity, and as a longtime leader in the category, we are exploring ways to give more variety to our fans," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We used real ingredients to create a plant-based protein with a deep, rich Chorizo flavor that can be enjoyed by everyone."

    Ongoing menu innovation continues to be a top priority for Chipotle and the brand is leveraging its stage-gate process to listen, test and learn from customer feedback, and iterate before deciding on a national launch strategy for Plant-Based Chorizo.

    From 2019 to 2021, five Chipotle menu items, the Hand-Crafted Quesadilla, Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, Carne Asada, Supergreens Salad Mix and Queso Blanco, successfully completed the stage-gate process and were rolled out on a national scale. The company also introduced new certified organic Lemonades, Aguas Frescas, and Teas from farmer-founded Tractor Beverage Co. across all U.S. restaurants in July of 2020.

