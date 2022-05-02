Chipotle Tests New Garlic Guajillo Steak at 102 Restaurants

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Monday announced it is testing Garlic Guajillo Steak at 102 participating restaurants in Denver, Indianapolis, and Orange County, California, starting May 3, for a limited time. The brand is also offering a zero-dollar delivery fee with promo code deliver at U.S. restaurants from May 2 through May 6.

Building upon the brand's recent success with menu innovations including Smoked Brisket and Pollo Asado, Chipotle is testing a bold new flavor of steak in select markets. Garlic Guajillo Steak features the exciting and dynamic combination of garlic and guajillo peppers, brought to life with real ingredients and classic cooking techniques. Tender cuts of Responsibly Raised steak are seasoned with garlic and guajillo peppers, grilled fresh on the plancha in small batches and hand cut into succulent bites. It's a whole new dimension of steak, finished with fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro.

"Garlic Guajillo Steak is full of flavor with a perfect little kick that complements our 53 real ingredients," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Menu innovation is an ongoing priority at Chipotle, and we are always looking for new flavors to give our fans new ways to Chipotle."

Starting Monday, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee nationwide in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Fans ordering digitally via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com can use promo code DELIVER at checkout to receive a $0 delivery fee through May 6.

"We are constantly working to level up our experience through digital access," says Tressie Lieberman, Vice President, Digital Marketing and Off-Premise. "Fans love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Chipotle, and we're supercharging the holiday with an extended $0 delivery fee offer to fuel parties all week long."