Chipotle announced it is tackling fans’ fantasy football woes with a chance to score free Smoked Brisket* through the end of the regular season through the brand’s new “Got Smoked? Get Smoked” campaign.

Each week in the fall, thousands of fantasy football players experience the pain of having their lineup flame out and lose by a massive point differential. Many screenshots of these one-sided results end up going viral on social media. Chipotle will help a handful of these defeated managers bounce back from “getting smoked.”

How It Works

To enter, Chipotle Rewards members must tweet a screenshot of their fumbled matchup on X with the hashtag #SmokedLineup and #Sweepstakes from Tuesday, October 1 through Tuesday, October 8. Submissions must be from the 2024-2025 fantasy football season. A total of 100 matchup submissions will be awarded free Smoked Brisket for the rest of the regular season.*

“Football fans are some of the most passionate fans out there – especially when it comes to their fantasy teams. When results don’t go your way, the disappointment is real,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “Our ‘Got Smoked? Get Smoked.’ initiative is here to help fantasy managers who lost big regroup and recover for a playoff push. When fans are down, we hope the glimmer of our savory Smoked Brisket will provide a hint of hope for the rest of the season.”

Smoked Brisket

Earlier this month, Chipotle brought back Smoked Brisket, a top requested menu item among fans on social media, for the first time in three years. The menu innovation is made with Responsibly Raised® beef seared on the plancha and seasoned with spices, including smoked serrano chili pepper and chipotle chili pepper. Smoked Brisket is hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites and finished in a savory brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers.

This promotion is not affiliated with or authorized, endorsed, or sponsored by the National Football League, any of its affiliates or any NFL team or personnel, or X. The use of any trade name or trademark of the National Football League or X is for identification and reference purposes only and does not imply any association.

*Got Smoked? Get Smoked Legal Terms

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Promotion Period: October 1, 2024 at 12:01 a.m. PT through October 8, 2024 at 11:59 pm ET. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry limitations, odds, prize descriptions, and complete details visit chipotle.com/fantasy-football. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.