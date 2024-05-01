Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it will recognize the healthcare community by awarding 100,000 healthcare workers with free burrito e-cards, equivalent to over $1 million in free food. Over the past several years, the brand has given away more than $5 million in free Chipotle to healthcare professionals.

Chipotle will launch a microsite where healthcare professionals can enter to win a free burrito e-card from May 6 through May 10.

At the end of National Nurses Week, 100,000 healthcare professionals who entered will be randomly selected to receive an email to verify their healthcare employment status via ID.me, the market-leading secure digital identity network.

Healthcare professionals who successfully verify their healthcare employment status will receive a free burrito e-card. Winners will be notified starting the week of May 13.

“Healthcare professionals have overcome countless challenges in the past several years, continuing to show up and selflessly serve our communities,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “We’re proud to continue to support these dedicated individuals and want to express our gratitude with a fresh and convenient meal.”

To support its 2024 campaign, Chipotle will be matching 10 percent of designated Healthcare Heroes E-Gift Card purchases and donating to the American Nurses Foundation. The American Nurses Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association, with the mission to achieve a healthy world through the power of nursing. The Foundation supports research and education while investing in the well-being and success of nurses and advancing the nursing profession. With the future of healthcare changing so dramatically, the Foundation empowers nurses so that they can revolutionize the approach to care for the better. Guests can learn more and purchase a designated Healthcare Heroes E-Gift Card from May 1 through May 12 by visiting: https://www.chipotle.com/nurses-gift.

Chipotle will also leverage its Round-Up for Real Change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to support the American Nurses Foundation. Through the end of Nurses Week, Chipotle invites guests to round-up their change to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com to help provide additional support for nurses across the U.S.