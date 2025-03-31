Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is bringing back its wildly popular digital game, Burrito Vault, to give away up to 157,500 Buy-One-Get-One free entrée codes in celebration of National Burrito Day on April 3.

Starting at 9am ET today, Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada can access the Burrito Vault game by visiting UnlockBurritoDay.com. Players must guess the exact burrito order combination, ingredient by ingredient, to unlock the bank. Prizes are available for the first 2,500 Chipotle Rewards members who successfully decipher the Burrito Vault code each hour.

How It Works:

From Monday, March 31 at 9:00 am ET through Wednesday, April 2 at 11:59pm ET, Chipotle will offer 2,500 BOGO codes per hour to the first Chipotle Rewards members who unlock the Burrito Vault by guessing the correct Chipotle order. Players will have four attempts each hour and can win one BOGO code during the duration of the campaign. Every hour, the code to the Burrito Vault will change. New this year, the first player to unlock the Burrito Vault each hour will win free burritos for a year. New this year, fans who unlock the vault after all the BOGO codes have been redeemed will receive 25 rewards points in their Chipotle Rewards account one time during the campaign, while available. Ready to crack the code? Fans can visit UnlockBurritoDay.com and enter their email tied to their Chipotle Rewards account to begin!

“Last year, our Burrito Vault drove unprecedented fan engagement that resulted in our highest digital transaction day of all time,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “Now, we are giving them another chance to crack the code and score more free burritos.”

Inspired by the popularity of word puzzles, Burrito Vault was played more than two million times in 2024, and prizes were claimed in under 20 minutes. This year, the brand is changing the winning code to the Burrito Vault every hour to spread the prize drops throughout the duration of the game. With over 53 real, fresh ingredients and more than one billion possible burrito order combinations, Burrito Vault highlights Chipotle’s delicious customizable menu in celebration of National Burrito Day.