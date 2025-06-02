Chipotle Mexican Grill announced a new promotion called “Chipotle Instant Freeplays” ahead of the 2025 men’s professional basketball championship series.

How It Works

Whenever there is a Coach’s Challenge during the live broadcast of certain games in the 2025 men’s professional basketball championship series, @chipotletweets will share a post on X for fans to “review.” Fans will be challenged to uncover a keyword hidden in the post. The first 5,000 fans who text the keyword to 888222 will win a free entrée.*

Each team is given one Coach’s Challenge per game that can be used to review a personal foul given to one of its players, an out-of-bounds violation, a goaltending violation or a basket interference violation. If a team’s first challenge is successful, they will be awarded a second challenge. Basketball fans frequently take to social media to vent about how some replay reviews take too long.

“Having the game come to a halt and watching referees review a play over-and-over again is rarely enjoyable,” said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer. “We want fans to have fun throughout the game, so we are offering a chance to score free Chipotle during Coach’s Challenge reviews.”

Real Food For Real Basketball Fans

Chipotle established its Real Food for Real Athletes platform to help athletes across all levels perform their best with proper nutrition through real ingredients. For years, Chipotle has provided Real Food for Real Fans during basketball’s highest level of competition in June. The brand aims to bring together fans from opposing teams with the universal appeal of free Chipotle. “Chipotle Instant Freeplays” builds on the brand’s successful “Free Throws, Free Codes” and “Freepointer” campaigns over the last two years that dropped free entrée codes for free throws and three-pointers made.

This promotion is not affiliated with or authorized, endorsed, or sponsored by the National Basketball Association, any of its affiliates or any NBA team or personnel or X.

*Free Entrée Codes will be valid for any regularly priced entrée, subject to availability, for five (5) days following delivery of the Entrée Code. Valid in the U.S. only, 13+. Standard text and data rates may apply. Additional terms: chipotle.com/free-play.