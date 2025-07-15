Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is teaming up with singer-songwriter and brand superfan Alex Warren to host a first-of-its-kind listening party for his new album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, this Thursday, July 17. In one of the biggest and most unique listening parties in music history, Warren will become the first artist to premiere a new album at nearly 4,000 Chipotle locations across the U.S., Canada, UK and France. See Warren’s announcement post here.

From 5 pm to 8 pm local time on Thursday, July 17, Chipotle will premiere Alex Warren’s new album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, at nearly 4,000 Chipotle restaurants across the the U.S., Canada, UK and France.

You’ll Be Alright, Kid officially debuts on all streaming platforms on July 18. Fans can pre-order the album at https://alexwarren.lnk.to/YoullBeAlrightKid!Chipotle.

Warren, whose hit single “Ordinary” has spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S., combines his love for music and Chipotle’s real food to introduce his latest soundscape to fans. His new album will be played at participating Chipotle restaurants from 5 pm to 8 pm local time on Thursday, July 17. Additionally, fans who order the Alex Warren Bowl on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca and use the promo code “ALEX” on Thursday, July 17 from 5 pm to 8 pm local time will be entered to win an autographed You’ll Be Alright, Kid vinyl album.1

Chipotle launched the Alex Warren Bowl this past April exclusively on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca for a limited time. The bowl features white rice, a double portion of Chipotle Honey Chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted-chili corn salsa and sour cream.

“I’ve had an untraditional path to this moment in my career, and like Chipotle, I prefer to set trends, not follow them,” said Warren. “Teaming up with Chipotle to help introduce my album to the world will allow my fans to meet up with each other and have a first listen while enjoying one of my go-to meals.”

“We’ve always put a lot of thought into music curation in our restaurants, so naturally they’ve become destinations for fans to dine in and discover new songs and artists,” said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. “Working with a passionate superfan like Alex to premiere a new album at Chipotle taps into this fan enthusiasm and marks a unique event for the entertainment and restaurant industries.”

Chipotle is also a presenting partner of Warren’s first-ever world tour and has collaborated with him throughout the tour to share exclusive, behind-the-scenes content, including when Warren recently decided to surprise his entire crew with Chipotle catering/