Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it will launch “Build-Your-Own Chipotle,” a family meal offering intended to feed groups of four to six people, starting August 26. A digital-exclusive menu option, “Build-Your-Own Chipotle” is a shareable, customizable spread of real ingredients that can be ready for pickup in as little as 15 minutes.

How To Build-Your-Own Chipotle

Whether it’s for friends or family gatherings, “Build-Your-Own Chipotle” brings the Chipotle experience home in an effortless fashion to feed a small group with delicious, real food. “Build-Your-Own Chipotle” is served with large family-style portions of each ingredient, ensuring groups of 4 to 6 people can create any bowl, salad, or soft taco to their liking and dietary preferences. The offering opens up opportunities to create new items, such as nachos.

Each order includes:

One protein: choice of chicken, steak, braised beef barbacoa, carnitas or Sofritas

One rice: choice of white rice or brown rice

One bean: choice of black beans or pinto beans

One premium side: choice of guac or Queso Blanco

Choice of three salsas/toppings: sour cream, tomatillo-red chili salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa

Shredded romaine lettuce and cheese

Two large bags of chips

Eight soft taco tortillas

Forks, napkins and bowls for six people**

Guests also have the option to order two large bags of chips and three large sides as a separate menu item.

“For the first time ever, guests can use our digital ordering channels, the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, to bring a personalized Chipotle makeline to their kitchen with just a few taps,” said Curt Garner, President, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Chipotle. “This is an innovation that brings people together around the food they love.”

“As students and families settle into the back-to-school routine, ‘Build-Your-Own Chipotle’ makes it easier than ever for parents, coaches and hosts to serve food they can feel good about at a great value,” added Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. “We want to make it even easier to Groupotle and are offering guests $10 off* to try it.”

$10 Off Offer

Chipotle will offer $10 off “Build-Your-Own Chipotle” orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com with code TRYBYOC, from Tuesday, August 26 through Tuesday, October 21 or until 500,000 total redemptions, whichever comes first.*

In addition to “Build-Your-Own Chipotle,” Chipotle offers catering for events with 10 or more people and a Group Order feature on the Chipotle app where guests can create a shareable link for friends and family to add their meal and submit as one all-inclusive pick-up or delivery order.

*Valid for $10 off any one “Build-Your-Own” item, excluding 2 Large Chips & 3 Dips item, from participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. during regular operating hours. Valid for orders placed and fulfilled beginning 8/26/2025, through 10/21/2025 or until 500,000 redemptions, whichever comes first. Must be ordered via order.chipotle.com or the Chipotle mobile app, with use of promo code TRYBYOC. Higher menu price and additional fees apply for delivery orders. Limit one discount per transaction. Not valid on Chipotle Catering, in-restaurant orders, or orders via third-party platforms. Redemption and deliveries are subject to availability. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.