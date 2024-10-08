Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Boorito, the brand’s iconic Halloween tradition, will return as an in-restaurant celebration with a discounted entrée offer for guests in costume from 3 p.m. to close local time on October 31. Chipotle Rewards members in North America will be treated to a $6 USD / $7 CAD entrée offer. For the first time ever, Chipotle is expanding Boorito to Europe with a £6 / €7 entrée offer in the U.K. and France.

“As an annual tradition for our fans, we are always looking for ways to level up our Halloween celebration,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “By extending hours on college campuses and expanding the festivities across two continents for the first time, Boorito will be bigger than ever.”

Boorito After Hours: Late-Night Dining for College Towns

In response to Gen Z’s late-night cravings, select Chipotle locations in college towns across the U.S. will remain open until the stroke of midnight on Halloween. On October 31, 53 Chipotle restaurants will extend their hours until 11:59 p.m. local time, making it easier for students to enjoy the $6 USD / $7 CAD entrée offer on Boorito. For a list of participating locations, visit link.

Boorito Goes International: A Halloween First for Europe

Chipotle’s Boorito tradition started in the U.S. in 2000 and has been celebrated at Chipotle restaurants in Canada since 2009. This year, for the first time ever, Chipotle is bringing Boorito to Europe. Guests in the U.K. and France can visit Chipotle from 3 p.m. to close on October 31 to score a £6 / €7 entrée offer in-restaurant. Chipotle has 20 restaurants in the U.K. and six locations in France serving fresh, nourishing bowls, tacos, salads and quesadillas made with all real ingredients.

A Fork, Burrito, Water Cup, Napkin and To-Go Bag Walk Into Chipotle

Chipotle kicked off the spooky season with its first-ever costume collection in collaboration with Spirit Halloween, North America’s largest Halloween retailer. The brand teamed up with Spirit Halloween to create five costumes inspired by popular memes on both brands’ social channels. The collection features a Chipotle napkin, fork, water cup, burrito, and to-go bag, available exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com and select Spirit Halloween retail locations while supplies last.