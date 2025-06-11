Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it will celebrate fans with its first-ever collection of temporary tattoo designs, launching Friday, June 13. Drawing inspiration from popular memes about people being “tatted like a Chipotle bag”, Chipotle will drop a limited-edition collection of 13 temporary tattoos that feature designs inspired by iconic elements of the brand, including its real ingredients, coveted black fork, water cup and “Chipotle is my life” slogan. Flash tattoo sheets will be issued with in-restaurant orders in 13 Chipotle restaurants from 3:00pm to 4:00pm local time on June 13 while supplies last.1

Friday the 13th BOGO

Chipotle restaurants across the U.S. will offer a special BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offer from 3:00pm to 4:00pm local time on Friday, June 13 for all fans who are “tatted like a Chipotle bag.”2 Fans with permanent tattoos, temporary tattoos or drawn on designs will be eligible for the BOGO.

“On the biggest day of the year for tattoos, we are honoring our bold superfans who have artwork reminiscent of the designs on Chipotle’s takeout bags,” said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President, Brand Marketing. “Fans who aren’t ready to embark on their permanent tattoo journey can try out our 13 new temporary designs and enjoy a BOGO entrée.”

How It Works

Chipotle will offer a BOGO offer on Friday, June 13 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm local time in person at U.S. restaurants for all guests who have a tattoo, whether with permanent ink, temporary tattoos or drawn on designs.

At 13 Chipotle restaurants, Chipotle will give out temporary flash tattoo sheets with in-restaurant orders placed during the BOGO window from 3:00pm – 4:00pm local time, while supplies last. Locations include: Atlanta: 3424 Piedmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305 Austin: 801 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701 Chicago: 316 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601 Columbus: 1726 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201 Denver: 1644 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80210 La Jolla: 8657 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste 209, La Jolla, CA 92037 Las Vegas: 2540 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Los Angeles: 301 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Miami: 891 South Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130 New York: 864 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 Portland: 240 SW Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97204 Philadelphia: 1000 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19146 San Francisco:3251 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132 Scottsdale: 15425 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254



Tatted Like A Chipotle Bag Origin Story

The term “tatted like a Chipotle bag” stems from an iconic halftime performance during the 2019 men’s professional football’s championship game when a singer’s tattoos were compared on social media to the artwork on Chipotle’s to-go bags. Since then, “tatted like a Chipotle bag” has inspired fun, original content across various platforms, with some superfans literally wearing their Chipotle love on their sleeves.

Fan-Inspired Creations

Chipotle has a storied history of bringing fan-inspired products to life. In 2023, the brand created a ‘Car Napkin Holder‘ for fans who stash “extra” Chipotle napkins in their glove box. Most recently, Chipotle debuted the ‘Extra Fork Collection‘ on National Fork Day as an ode to its fork-obsessed superfans.

1 – CHIPOTLE FLASH TATTOO SHEET IN-STORE GIVEAWAY: Regular-price entree purchase required, at locations listed above only. Limit one per customer, while supplies last. Kids meals do not qualify as an entree. In-restaurant purchases only; not valid on digital orders. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

2 – The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by a tattoo-wearing customer. Tattoo can mean a real tattoo, a temporary tattoo, a drawn-on tattoo, or another creative iteration invoking tattoos, as determined at the sole discretion of restaurant staff. Valid only on June 13, 2025, from 3:00-4:00PM local time. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids’ meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.