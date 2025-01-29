L&L Holding Company announced an agreement with Chipotle to open a new location at 600 Third Avenue, L&L’s 42-story office tower in Manhattan’s Grand Central district.

As part of a 15-year lease, Chipotle will occupy a prime 2,329-square-foot corner retail space on Third Avenue and East 39th Street. The renowned fast-casual Mexican Grill is slated to open in 3rd Quarter 2025.

Chipotle joins a lineup of retailers at 600 Third that includes Shake Shack, Just Salad and Blink Fitness. One retail space remains available for lease at the tower, which benefits from its close proximity to Grand Central Terminal and the United Nations, as well as an array of Midtown East offices, apartment buildings and hotels.

Originally built in 1970, the striking, 574,067-square-foot tower occupies the entire western blockfront between East 39th and East 40th Streets. L&L, which owns 600 Third in partnership with BlackRock, has undertaken a series of renovations and modernizations to the tower, including lobby upgrades and building system improvements. L&L also redesigned and renovated 600 Third Avenue’s plaza to create a welcoming public green space with pathways that encourage pedestrians to circulate and relax.

“Chipotle is the perfect addition to the retail environment we have curated at 600 Third on behalf of the neighborhood’s office workers and residents,” said L&L Holding Executive Vice President, Jonathan Tootell. “Our investments at the tower, including the incorporation of enjoyable outdoor space, have created an ideal destination for those seeking a respite within the bustling Grand Central district.”

Notable companies with an office presence at 600 Third, include prominent law firm Polsinelli, strategic investment firm Energy Impact Partners and global investment management firm 3G Capital.

L&L Holding was represented by an in-house team of Jonathan Tootell, Tanya Grimaldo and Giannina Brancato, as well as by Alan Schmerzler, Patrick O’Rourke, Sean Moran and Catherine Merck of Cushman & Wakefield. Kenneth Hochhauser of Winick Realty represented Chipotle.