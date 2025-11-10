Chipotle Mexican Grill announced today the launch of Chipotle U Rivalry Week, a new program that will reward the ten U.S. college towns that recruit the most new Chipotle U Rewards members with a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offer. Drawing inspiration from long-standing rivalries in college football, Chipotle will launch a live microsite and leaderboard for students to track the race to the top 10. All U.S. college towns are eligible. To view the leaderboard, visit: https://rivalry.chipotle.com.

How It Works

Students can log into Chipotle Rewards at chipotle.com or create an account by visiting chipotle.com/order/create-account.

Once logged in, students must validate their college enrollment through ID.me by visiting chipotle.com/chipotle-u-rewards.

The top 10 college towns with the most new Chipotle U Rewards members at the end of Chipotle U Rivalry Week, 11:59PM PT on November 17, will receive a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offer for college students in their town.

At the start of Chipotle U Rivalry Week on November 10, the brand will launch a microsite featuring a heatmap of 100 college towns that are among those that eat the most Chipotle. The site will also feature an opportunity for fans to write in their college town and add it to the race. Daily for seven days, the microsite will be updated with sign-up stats so students can track the competition. At the end of the week, the top 10 college towns who have added the most Chipotle U Rewards members will get a BOGO offer for the college students in their town. The BOGO will be dropped directly into wallets of Chipotle U Rewards members.

“Chipotle U Rivalry Week harnesses campus spirit and turns it into real rewards for students,” said Curt Garner, President, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer of Chipotle. “The college towns that activate the most superfans will have their passion rewarded with the ultimate trophy: free Chipotle.”

Chipotle U Rewards

Outside of Rivalry Week, all college students will score 1,000 bonus points upon enrolling in Chipotle U Rewards and earn 20% more points on every purchase, resulting in free Chipotle faster. Launched earlier this year, Chipotle U is designed specifically for college students, bringing more value to Gen Z than ever before.

The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offer will be limited to one free menu item with the purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value. Use of code required; code will be valid for 7 days from the date of issuance. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. locations; redemption is subject to availability. Not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids’ meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the offer may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to college or university students in the 50 United States and D.C.. 18+. Promotion Period: 11/10/25 at 12:01 a.m. PT – 11/17/25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For Terms and Conditions including how to enter, entry limitations, qualifying towns & complete details visit www.chipotle.com/rivalry-week-legal. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.