Chipotle Unleashes 'Quesabrisket' Mashup for a Limited Time

Chipotle is turning up the heat on its newest protein with the launch of a new menu item called Quesabrisket, which features a Smoked Brisket Quesadilla with Queso Blanco, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, and Tomatillo-Green Chili Salsa on the side.

With the Quesabrisket in hand, fans can try Chipotle’s latest menu hack, Spicy Queso, made by mixing Queso Blanco and Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa directly in the entrée’s packaging. The Spicy Queso’s bold and intense heat makes it the perfect dip for the melty Smoked Brisket Quesadilla while the Tomatillo-Green Chili Salsa adds a unique pepper flavor to the entrée.

The Quesabrisket will be exclusively available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time from September 27 through the end of October. Starting Mondau through October 3, Chipotle is also offering a $0 delivery fee on all Smoked Brisket orders via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

“We had a lot of fun at the test kitchen in the Chipotle Cultivate Center experimenting with the best dipping combinations for the Smoked Brisket Quesadilla,” says Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President, Culinary and Menu Development at Chipotle. “Quesabrisket dipped into our newest hack, Spicy Queso, is a full-flavored introduction to our delicious new protein