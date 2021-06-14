Chipotle Unveils Menu Inspired by American Athletes

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is celebrating American athletes with new digital menu items exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com and new episodes of its popular "Unwrapped" video series. Chipotle is focused on helping athletes perform their best by providing proper nutrition through real food and real ingredients.

Introducing Team Chipotle

Starting Monday, fans have the chance to eat like their favorite athletes through specially curated menu items. The campaign marks Chipotle's largest celebrity-inspired menu launch in the brand's history.

The Julie Ertz Bowl

Steak, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Romaine Lettuce, and Gua

The Nneka Ogwumike Bowl

Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Guac

The Kate Courtney Bowl

Chicken, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, Guac, and Romaine Lettuce

The Kolohe Andino Salad

Supergreens Salad Mix, Barbacoa, White Rice, Black Beans, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, and Guac

The Brooke Raboutou Salad

Supergreens Salad Mix, Sofritas, Brown Rice, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Guac

The Alix Klineman Bowl

Double Chicken, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Extra Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Light Romaine Lettuce, Light Sour Cream, and Guac

The Jagger Eaton Burrito

Steak, White Rice, Black Beans, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Cheese, Guac, and Romaine Lettuce

The Michael Norman Burrito

Double Wrapped Burrito, Double Chicken, Light Brown Rice, Light Black Beans, Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa, Guac, and Romaine Lettuce

America's Top Athletes ... Unwrapped

In addition to the new digital menu items, Chipotle worked with partner athletes to launch behind-the-scenes training content as part of its "Unwrapped" series. The "Unwrapped" videos provide an inside look at Chipotle's athlete super fans and what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Julie Ertz: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7ingMr5FJ0&list=PLo5Sq8vGKhMP0LdXBqaUCK-g0tNvNxjFv&index=11

Kate Courtney: https://www.instagram.com/p/CP_daiDpHbH/

Kolohe Andino: https://www.instagram.com/p/CP3pLAsjnPp/

Nneka Ogwumike: https://www.instagram.com/p/CP82CMXjUqm/

Jagger Eaton: https://www.instagram.com/p/CP6SNLlDZWx/

Brooke Raboutou: https://www.instagram.com/p/CP3Pi47JsZA/

Alix Klineman: https://www.instagram.com/p/CP513MDhDtC/

Chase Young: https://www.instagram.com/p/CICINpAD9u0/

Christian Pulisic: https://www.instagram.com/p/CH8NqKEpYPs/

All Chipotle "Unwrapped" videos can be viewed here: www.chipotle.com/teamchipotle.

"Chipotle is proud to be an integral part of athletes' training regimens across all levels," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to share Team Chipotle's stories and rally our fans around these elite competitors."