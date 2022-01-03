Chipotle's Plant-Based Chorizo Launches Nationally

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Monday that Plant-Based Chorizo is available for a limited time at U.S. locations. A new protein, Plant-Based Chorizo is made using all real, fresh ingredients grown on a farm, not in a lab, the fast casual said. Starting today, the brand’s latest menu innovation is available at U.S. restaurants and on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and third-party delivery partners.

The highly anticipated launch is backed by positive consumer engagement and fan excitement following a test of Plant-Based Chorizo in Denver and Indianapolis in August 2021. Chipotle leveraged its stage gate process to test, listen, and learn from customer feedback before deciding on a national launch strategy. Strong test results drove the brand to feature its second-ever vegan protein on a national stage.

“We are thrilled to introduce guests to our new, flavor-packed Plant-Based Chorizo during a season when healthier options are top of mind,” says Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer, Chipotle. “Plant-Based Chorizo is our best chorizo ever and proves that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to enjoy a vegan or vegetarian protein.”

Chipotle’s Plant-Based Chorizo has the deep, rich flavor and a slight kick that chorizo fans crave. Chipotle peppers, ripe tomato paste, crushed garlic, Spanish smoked paprika, and extra virgin olive oil combine with natural protein from freshly grown peas to deliver a full-flavored vegan protein that guests will love, whether they’re committed to a meatless diet or trying plant-based protein for the first time. Plant-Based Chorizo is certified vegan, packed with 16 grams of protein per 4oz serving, and is made without artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, grains, gluten, or soy.

“Creating a delicious plant-based protein that sizzles on the grill with the robust flavor and texture profile chorizo-lovers expect was a real challenge,” adds Nevielle Panthaky, VP of Culinary, Chipotle. “Our culinary team has worked relentlessly for years to develop this breakthrough Plant-Based Chorizo recipe that is uniquely Chipotle and aligns with the brand’s industry-leading Food with Integrity standards.”

Chipotle is kicking off the New Year with three new Lifestyle Bowls powered by Plant-Based Chorizo. Designed to make healthy habits easy and accessible, Lifestyle Bowls are preconfigured entrées made with real, fresh ingredients that align with nutritional preferences like Whole30, Keto, Paleo, High Protein, Vegan, and Vegetarian. New Lifestyle Bowls include:

Whole30 Salad Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Plant-Based Chorizo, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Fajita Veggies, Guacamole

Vegetarian Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Pinto Beans, Plant-Based Chorizo, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Fajita Veggies, Cheese

Vegan Bowl: White Rice, Black Beans, Plant-Based Chorizo, Corn Salsa, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Shredded Romaine Lettuce

Lifestyle Bowls are available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Chipotle is taking meal prep off guests’ plates all month long as well, and offering zero-dollar delivery on all Plant-Based Chorizo orders placed on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com from January 3 through January 9. $0 delivery will also be offered on all Lifestyle Bowl orders placed on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com from January 3 through January 31