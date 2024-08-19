Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is bringing back Chipotle IQ, a trivia game that tests fans’ knowledge of Chipotle’s real ingredients, leading food standards, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, brand history, and community engagement. Starting Tuesday, Chipotle Rewards members will have the opportunity to win a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE offer.

“This marks the fifth year that we’re testing our fans’ knowledge with Chipotle IQ,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “With four million game plays since we introduced the concept, we believe there’s an appetite for competition and free burritos. For anyone looking to get ahead, one hint is that we use 48 avocados in every batch of our hand-mashed guac.”

How It Works

From Tuesday, August 20 at 9:01 am ET through Thursday, August 22 at 11:59pm ET, Chipotle will offer 5,000 BOGO codes* per hour to the first Chipotle Rewards members who score a 10 out of 10 on Chipotle IQ. The game features multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers. Fans can play Chipotle IQ once per day. A perfect score will unlock an extra credit question, and if answered correctly, fans will be entered to win one of 50 free burritos for a year prizes. Ready to test your knowledge? Visit www.chipotleiq.com and enter the email tied to your Chipotle Rewards account to begin!

How To Ace The Test