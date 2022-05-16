Chlorophyll Water Now Available through Distributor KeHE

Chlorophyll Water, the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive ‘Clean Label Project Certification’ is now available through KeHE, expanding their retail distribution nationwide.

With a 16-distribution center network across North America, KeHE is one of the largest and most respected pure-play grocery and natural distributors in the nation.

Chlorophyll Water, recipient of an “A” Brand Score Rating from NielsenIQ, the most trusted global leader in analytics and data - will utilize KeHE’s nationwide distribution network of natural and organic retailers to maximize their growth and better serve the surge-in-demand for their plant-powered water brand.

Chlorophyll Water is a purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet,” Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality.

Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Health practitioners, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll, but this past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 1 billion mentions on Instagram and TikTok, with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water - everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy!

Dr. Eugene Charles, Author of Journey to Healing explains ​​"Chlorophyll is responsible—in a way— for all life on earth. It is the “blood” of plants and has blood-building properties for our red blood cells. One of the best things you can do is drink Chlorophyll Water. It is a powerful detoxifying, healing and energizing tonic."

Lisa Richards, Certified Nutritionist and Author of The Candida Diet shares that “Chlorophyll Water is an impressive new way to take chlorophyll and it is effective in protecting against free radicals and simultaneously helping to reduce body weight, and improve our red blood cells. All of this, and more, is a by-product of chlorophyll's antioxidant activity.”

“Yoga Dan” Gottlieb, acclaimed Yoga Teacher and Certified Trainer describes “Chlorophyll is the bedrock of all plant life, and the similarities to the molecules of our red blood cells is uncanny. When you drink really well sourced Chlorophyll it’s like breathing fresh air straight into our bloodstream. I recommend hydrating before your yoga practice with Chlorophyll Water® to help stimulate peristalsis and help neutralize free-radicals in the body that can damage healthy cells.”

A certified B corporation, KeHE’s commitment in distributing natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 retailers across the United States aligns with Chlorophyll Water's mission in creating community around health and nutrition, living a plant-based lifestyle.

For more information on Chlorophyll Water, please visit www.ChlorophyllWater.com or follow Chlorophyll Water on social media at @ChlorophyllWater.