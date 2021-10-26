ChoLon Restaurant Concepts to Open YumCha Dumpling & Noodle Bar in November

Chef Lon Symensma and ChoLon Restaurant Concepts (CRC) today announce their newest concept, YumCha Dumpling & Noodle Bar will open next month in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood at 1520 16th St Mall, Denver, CO 80202.



Formerly home to CRC’s own Cho77, the group took some time during the pandemic to rethink the space and the brand, creating with YumCha Dumpling & Noodle Bar. With a fresh new look and an exciting menu of handmade dumplings and Symensma’s travel-inspired noodles, the team is excited to bring the concept to life next month.



Says Symensma, “While we loved the street food concept of Cho77, we realized that our dumpling and noodle items were the stars of the show there. Plus, we are so lucky to have Chef Michelle Xiao as part of our team here in Denver. We really wanted a space to showcase her exceptional dumpling talents.”



Chef Michelle Xiao, who was a dim sum chef at Buddakan when Symensma served as Executive Chef, moved to Denver from New York City in 2019. Xiao has over thirty years of dim sum experience and YumCha will showcase her unique skills in the form of delicate dumplings. The menu is rounded out by Chef Symensma’s noodles, drawing inspiration from his travels throughout Asia.

The restaurant is scheduled to open mid-November 2021.