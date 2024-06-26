Chopped Leaf is celebrating its 15th anniversary with an exciting brand refresh aimed at making healthy eating more craveable. The refreshed brand, featuring a new logo and updated interior design, will be officially unveiled at Chopped Leaf’s original store in Kelowna, BC.

“When The Chopped Leaf was founded in 2009, it was one of the few fast-casual restaurants that offered fast, healthier options. Overall, the landscape of food, health, and nutrition has evolved significantly since then,” says Genti Kongjika, Executive Vice-President, Chopped Leaf, “It’s critical for any restaurant brand to evolve and stay fresh. We’ve done this while keeping true to our roots and maintaining the essence that makes Chopped Leaf unique and beloved by Canadians, and a rewarding franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs.”

With over 115 restaurants across Canada and in the United States today, Chopped Leaf is renowned for its fresh and craveable salads, wraps & bowls that provide a feeling of overall goodness & fulfillment. The new look, which includes a revitalized interior design, logo and signage, will be gradually rolled out as Chopped Leaf continues to expand nationwide.

“Canadians describe Chopped Leaf as vibrant, down-to-earth, inspiring, empathetic and approachable,” adds Karen Paradine, head of Marketing at Chopped Leaf. “Our new look and design highlight that salads and greens are more than just health food – they’re comfort food. We aim to dispel the notion that greens are not craveable or fulfilling. For consumers choosing to eat better, only Chopped Leaf delivers comforting, quality, fulfilling and flavorful greens for everyone.”

“This brand refresh was an evolution, not a revolution,” says Jean-Pierre Lacroix from Shikatani Lacroix, the agency behind the brand update. “We ensured that Chopped Leaf’s brand attributes of fresh quality choppings, irresistible signature dressings, menu variety, fruit infused Chopped Water and the ‘Feel Good After You Eat’ tagline are showcased throughout the new design.”

Chopped Leaf will begin rolling out these new features across the chain of 115 locations across Canada, starting with the original Chopped Leaf restaurant in Kelowna, British Columbia, where a grand opening celebration is being held on July 20 & 21st.

New logo – a modern take that maintains the chain’s iconic colour palette, while introducing a new salad bowl icon. The new logo will be incorporated onto all signage, uniforms, packaging and merchandise as it’s rolled out across the chain.

Updated Interior – welcoming and approachable with local “hello” signage, vibrant greens and warm wood tones, and a lower counter that showcases fresh, quality choppings, and allows customers and team members to better engage and interact.

As Chopped Leaf marks this milestone, it continues to innovate and inspire healthier eating habits across Canada. On Thursday, August 15, all Chopped Leaf locations will be celebrating the chain’s anniversary with 15% off the entire menu for the day.