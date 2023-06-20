Chopt and DeMarco Murray Launch New Chopt Gives Menu

Chopt announced that their latest Chopt Gives partnership with University of Oklahoma football coach and former NFL running back DeMarco Murray is now available.

As a testament to their ‘Be Generous’ core value, the Chopt Gives menu is a continuous initiative in which Chopt collaborates with like-minded partners to create digital-exclusive salads to support organizations focusing on creating healthy habits for children. Together, Murray and Chopt have created “DeMarco’s Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad'' and are donating 15% of sales to the Metro Nashville Public Schools Athletics Department.

"Chopt is committed to promoting healthy living and encouraging people to make smart choices when it comes to their diets," says Nick Marsh, CEO of Chopt. "We're thrilled to partner with DeMarco Murray to educate students about the importance of fitness and nutrition and to show them that healthy food can be delicious."

Ahead of the partnership launch, Murray and Chopt visited West End Middle School in Nashville to teach students the importance of healthy eating and staying active. Middle school students learned football tips from a pro, with Murray having spent seven seasons as a running back in the NFL. The students also learned the importance of eating healthy, whole foods and got a sneak preview of DeMarco’s Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad before its launch.

"We were excited to have DeMarco Murray join us for this event, and we're confident that his passion for healthy living and his experience as a coach and athlete will inspire the students to make positive changes in their own lives," adds Marsh.

DeMarco’s Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad features panko fried chicken, corn, cotija cheese, jalapeño peppers, artisan croutons and romaine with Creamy Caesar dressing. It is available at all 85+ Chopt locations via Choptsalad.com or the Chopt app through June 28th. 15% of the sales will be donated to MNPS Athletics.