Chopt Creative Salad Co., the beloved destination for customizable salads and delicious dressings, announced the launch of its new rewards program, which debuted nationwide Thursday, April 25. Leveraging its hyper-customizable app, Chopt Rewards will elevate the brand experience for loyal customers by offering industry-leading personalization of their rewards. Every challenge and reward can be structured to each individual’s taste and preference.

Chopt Rewards includes three-tier status levels for customers as they order from Chopt: Member, VIP and Elite. Every customer at every level has the opportunity to enjoy Chopt Rewards without a subscription. New customers will receive a generous welcome gift of 500 points when they sign up and place their first order, which can then be redeemed for free Chopt items.

“The foundation of Chopt has always been to let our customers choose,” says Colin McCabe, founder of Chopt. “Just as we offer endless choices for salad customization, we wanted our new loyalty program to reflect that with the most reward options in the industry—for our passionate fans.”

Chopt Rewards builds off of feedback from guests and features the following benefits, among others:

Earn points with every order and fully customize the redemption of those points

Achieve Chopt status, spend more to unlock bonus perks

Members-only special events

Pop-up challenges (e.g.: order a “must try” item to receive $5 off the next order)

Industry-first express pickup time for Elite customers

Take home free bottled dressings

The user-friendly interface offers more flexibility and value, giving customers a single place in the app to view their points and choose their rewards easily. It also features an integration with Toast to offer in-store loyalty so customers can redeem rewards and earn points when ordering at the restaurant by scanning their Chopt App QR code.