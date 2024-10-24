Chopt Creative Salad Co. announced a partnership with Smile Farms in honor of Disability Employment Awareness Month. Together, they created the Smile Farms Bowl, a warm bowl featuring the exclusive Smile Farms Red Ranch, made with peppers grown on Smiles Farms’ own agricultural campuses. For a limited time, from October 21 to November 5, 2024, 15% of sales from the bowl will be donated to Smile Farms to support their mission of providing meaningful employment for individuals with disabilities.

“We are proud to partner with Smile Farms during Disability Employment Awareness Month to highlight the importance of creating meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities,” said Colin McCabe, Co-Founder of Chopt. “The Smile Farms Bowl is a celebration of community, collaboration, and sustainability—values that both Chopt and Smile Farms share. We’re excited to support Smile Farms’ incredible mission and offer our customers a delicious new bowl that makes a meaningful impact.”

The Smile Farms Bowl includes a blend of warm grains, roasted chicken, cabbage & cilantro blend, pepper jack cheese, fresh radish, carrots, tortilla chips, and the signature Smile Farms Red Ranch dressing. The Smile Farms Bowl will be available at the following Chopt locations: Woodbury, Westbury, New Hyde Park, and Willis Avenue.

“Our partnership with Chopt developed organically when a Smile Farms employee struck up a conversation with a Chopt associate while waiting for her salad. We are thrilled that their interaction led to our Heat with Heart™ hot sauce being featured on a Chopt menu item,” says Rebecca Tillman, Associate Director, Smile Farms. This collaboration showcases the incredible abilities of individuals with disabilities, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than Chopt. Their commitment to supporting local produce, fostering community relationships, and celebrating unique artisans aligns perfectly with our mission and is truly evident with this partnership.”

Smile Farms creates employment, vocational, and educational opportunities in agriculture and hospitality for people with disabilities. Their campuses operate as revenue-generating businesses, where funds earned go directly back to supporting their mission and participants.