Chopt Creative Salad Co. is turning up the flavor with a first-of-its-kind partnership with Food Network’s iconic culinary competition show, Chopped. Launching Thursday, May 1, the collaboration introduces a co-branded, limited-time dressing that brings the magic of Chopped to your kitchen table and Chopt salad, bowl or wrap.

The new Cacio e Pepe Dressing is a bold take on a timeless favorite—rich, peppery, and packed with flavor. Drawing inspiration from the show’s high-stakes creativity, this chef-worthy dressing combines classic ingredients with the unexpected edge that Chopped fans love.

“We’re always looking for ways to celebrate flavor innovation and culinary curiosity,” says Colin McCabe, Co-Founder of Chopt. Partnering with Food Network’s Chopped felt like a natural fit. Together, we’re giving customers a chance to bring a bit of that TV magic home.”

The Chopped-inspired dressing will be available for $6.99 at all Chopt locations nationwide throughout the month of May. It’s not just a new product—it’s a celebration of creativity in the kitchen and an invitation for customers to explore Chopt’s full line of bold, chef-crafted dressings.

“Audiences have long tuned in on Tuesday nights for their Chopped fix, and with this partnership, we are adding to that experience in a creative way, offering viewers a delicious new touch point for a fan-favorite series,” said Lauren Burack, SVP Marketing, Food Network & HGTV.

This campaign supports the current season of Chopped which airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network, and is a flavor-forward way to celebrate culinary storytelling, one bottle at a time.